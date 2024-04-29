🔊 Listen to this

With temperatures forecasted to reach 80°F this week and so many trees beautifully in flower, it seems spring is truly arriving in northeastern Pennsylvania. As always, this transition is a great opportunity to embrace the outdoors and shake the dust off from months of cold-weather stagnation.

The fun thing about spring is we can get a fresh start with exercising more regularly without relying on boring indoor workouts; oh, and of course trout season has arrived. The season offers so many opportunities to be creative and adventurous with our activity that we can move more often with purpose and enjoy ourselves along the way.

If you’re excited to greet the season, but you’re not sure where to start, here are a few ideas to help you get moving this spring:

Plant a garden

Get some dirt under your fingernails and on the knees of your jeans this year. Plant vegetables and flowers and do your best to care for them. A green thumb takes a while to develop, but there are both physical and mental benefits in the pursuit.

Planting a garden is good exercise. Whether you’re tilling dirt, planting seeds, pushing wheelbarrows, or spreading fertilizer, you’re guaranteed to get you blood pumping and give your legs and back a workout. Caring for your plants can also be a source of serenity. Spending time in your garden can be both rewarding and cathartic, so give it a try this season.

And remember, playing in the dirt is fun. Admit it, you’ve known that since you were a kid. By the way, there’s some science that says it’s good to “condition” your immune system too!

Pick a project

Let this spring be the one when you finally take on that backyard project you’ve been thinking about for a few years.

Maybe you’ve been picturing a new fire pit and lounge area in your green space. Or maybe you aspire to have a small patio or deck.

Whatever home-improvement project has been on your mind, pursue it this year, and do it yourself. If you’ve never done anything like the work required by the project, learn a new skill. Take your time. Do some research. Make mistakes. Get some splinters.

When you’re finished, you’ll find that the challenges, miscues, bumps and bruises are far outweighed by your sense of accomplishment and growth. By the way, you’re sure to get some great exercise along the way.

Get lost

Take a walk and go somewhere you’ve never gone before. Trust me when I say you can accomplish this right in your own neighborhood.

Turn down some streets you’ve never traveled on foot and go out of your way to visit parts of your community you usually drive by. Stop to notice trees, flowers, rivers, or any natural wonders you encounter on your walk.

Or take the concept to the next level and go for a long hike in one of our many state parks or forests. Be sure to either follow marked trails or explore with an experienced hiker who knows the area. You wouldn’t want to get too lost in an unfamiliar forest.

Otherwise, enjoy the adventure. Your heart will certainly thank you for all the exercise it’ll get as you hike the hills and valleys of our local trails.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via ae@www.timesleader.com.