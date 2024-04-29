Tribute artist is ‘keeping the Great American Songbook alive’

‘The Sinatra Years,” starring world-famous Frank Sinatra tribute artist Steven Maglio and his 17-piece orchestra, returns to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts in Wilkes-Barre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9.

Ticets prices are $30.50, $39.50, $49.50, $59.50 and $65.50 plus fees

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, May 3rd at 10 a.m. with a Kirby Member presale beginning Wednesday, May 1 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during our regular business hours, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by calling 570-826-1100.

Maglio has performed for audiences across the United States and abroad, from Europe to South America, as well as for many nationally known celebrities and dignitaries.

The New York Times wrote, “With Steven Maglio’s smooth croon and Rat Pack swagger, listeners just might imagine they were at the Copa at the Sands in 1963”.

And Vincent Falcone, longtime pianist and conductor for Frank Sinatra said of Maglio, “Steven is one of the finest singers keeping the Great American Songbook alive since ‘The Old Man’ himself.”

Maglio hasshared the stage with The Duke Ellington Orchestra; Frankie Valli; Wayne Newton; Dionne Warwick; Danny Aiello and many others. He’s appeared in movies and has entertained many celebrities including President and Mrs. Donald Trump; the Kennedy family; Vic Damone; Connie Francis; Danny DeVito; William Shatner; most of the cast of “The Sopranos”, just to name a few, as well as sports figures, politicians and business moguls.

Born in East Harlam, Maglio said his family moved to the Bronx in 1966 and “being the new kid on the block, I walked to school alone for the first few weeks. I heard Frank Sinatra singing ‘My Kind of Town’ and to pass the time on my new daily trek, I would sing to myself over and over. I decided I needed another song and began to explore the only Sinatra album we owned at the time, ‘A Man and His Music.’ This was the beginning of my addiction not only to Sinatra, but to that whole world of standard songs and singers.”