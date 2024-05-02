Recipe lends itself to mixing and matching

Here is a representative sampling of the ingredients that went into the salad. Later I added some beet greens to this array, which includes corn, black beans, millet, grated carrots and halved grape tomatoes.

After bringing three desserts in rapid succession (my cheesecake, Mark’s ice cream and Mark’s cornflake macaroons) from the Times Leader Test Kitchen to the newsroom taste testers I was feeling a little guilty last week about damaging people’s diet resolutions.

Especially when columnist Bill O’Boyle firmly declared “no, no, I will not” as I carried in the third offering.

In an attempt to make up for all those desserts, this week I made a salad from millet — a gluten-free whole grain that nutritionists like to point out is lower on the glycemic index than white rice — plus black beans and a medley of colorful vegetables.

After reading a food blogger’s advice to dress up millet dishes with whatever vegetables you have on hand, including leftovers, I ended up with tomatoes, carrots, corn and even some sliced beet greens.

“Wow, there’s a lot going on there,” new reporter Sam Zavada said when he saw the myriad colors.

I urged him to try his first sample of test kitchen food; he said he would as long as he didn’t have to eat any tomatoes.

“Here you are,” I said, handing him a small serving. “Innocent of tomatoes.”

“I think it worked,” he said after tasting the dish. “I thought it would be overwhelming, but the flavor was more muted, in a good way.”

I found two other taste testers in the newsroom — reporter Kevin Carroll who called the salad “refreshing on a super hot day” and liked everything except the black beans, and reporter Margaret Roarty, who liked all the vegetables, but would have preferred couscous as the grain.

Of course, you can mix and match whatever vegetables and grains you’d like to a dish like this. Why not use couscous? Or quinoa? Or barley? Or rice? You could also add meat.

At home, Mark liked it just the way it was. “And it tastes good at room temperature,” he pointed out, which would make it convenient for contributing to a potluck or a summer picnic.

Here is the recipe I used, with inspiration from a recipe from the Dr. McDougall food blog.

Millet and Veggie Salad

1 1/2 cups raw millet, cooked and cooled

15 ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed

1 1/2 cups corn kernels (I used canned)

2 medium carrots, grated

1 pint grape tomatoes, halved

1 small handful beet greens, chopped

4 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons lemon juice (vinegar would also work)

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 teaspoon dijon mustard

1 tablespoon honey

Cook millet according to package directions, remove from heat and cool. Drain and rinse black beans and corn kernels (if canned), grate carrots, chop beet greens. Combine above ingredients in large bowl. In small bowl whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, mustard and honey. Pour over salad. Serve immediately, or chill. (The original recipe on Dr. McDougall website advises you to “consume with 24 hours.”