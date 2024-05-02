🔊 Listen to this

LCCC’s Alumni Association 10th annual Alumni Golf Tournament is set for Monday, May 20, at the Blue Ridge Trail Golf Club. The event will raise money for the LCCC Alumni Trailblazer Scholarship Award for student leaders.

“College is such an important time in a person’s life and the money we raise goes toward programs that help support our students,” said Bonnie Lauer, director of LCCC alumni relations. “We are committed to being a student-centered institution that provides access to education for all those who seek it. Fundraisers like this help us meet that goal so we can continue to better serve our students.”

The tournament, which will be a captain and crew format, will start with registration at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon. A new award for this year will be the best dressed foursome, men and women mixed.

The cost per golfer is $120 and dinner is $50 per person. The tournament includes a catered lunch, swag bag, cart with GPS, 18 holes of golf, flight winners, refreshments, and raffles. There will be hole in one prizes for three different holes. They are a $10,000 prize sponsored by Berkshire Asset Management/McCarthy Tire Services, a vehicle prize donated by MotorWorld | MileOne Autogroup, and a Sandals, Mexico all-inclusive trip donated by Travel by Lynn.

The deadline to register is May 10.

For more information or to register, contact the Alumni Association Office at (570) 740-0734 or [email protected]. Participants can also register online at www.luzerne.edu/alumni/golf.