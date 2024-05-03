🔊 Listen to this

Members of the 24th Connecticut Militia regiment will honor the patriots who fell at the Battle of Wyoming and the Harding Massacre in July 1778. Their living history re-enactment, led by Chaplain Josiah Entwhistle, will take place at 1:30 .m. Sunday, May 26, at the Forty Fort Meeting House, 20 River St., Forty Fort. The event is free. Visitors will meet 18th century soldiers and civiilains, experience what an 18th century church service might have been like and see our soldiers fire an 18th century salute to those fallen.