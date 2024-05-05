🔊 Listen to this

Happy Cinco de Mayo!

While I am fully aware that this is a holiday mostly celebrated in America (more so than in Mexico), it originated to commemorate Mexico’s victory over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

Now, it serves as a celebration of Mexican-American culture. Restaurants, communities and some households make a big fuss over the day.

Of course, marketing campaigns by businesses such as beer distributors and party suppliers helped it gain popularity and ultimately become more relevant in our culture.

Regardless, I’m all about it.

I love any good reason to celebrate. I love Mexican cuisine, color and all that comes with Cinco de Mayo.

We’re planning on entertaining some friends and family at home with tacos, flautas with ricotta cheese filling, guacamole and other Mexican specialties.

We’ll decorate a little, listen to some Spanish tunes and play Loteria (a Mexican board game of chance, similar to bingo), which I learned to play on my last visit to Mexico in November.

There are also many establishments locally getting in the spirit today.

There’s a Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at Mohegan Pennsylvania in The Hive Taphouse and at Embers Terrace, beginning after 2 p.m. From my research, there will be tacos, quesadillas and nachos, as well as jalapeno margaritas, Prosecco, banana rum drink concoctions and more.

It looks like a festive way to spend the day, and maybe there will still be some stragglers from the Kentucky Derby continuing their party.

Also, the Tipsy Turtle in Pittston is hosting musical duo Jeanne Zanno & Gary Flanagan from 2 to 5 p.m. The party will feature $5 margaritas and $3.50 Corona bottles. The kitchen is cooking up chicken fajitas and chicken quesadillas. Prizes and giveaways are promised, too.

Another spot is The Loft Wine Bar in Scranton. It’ll also have $5 margaritas and a Mexican food truck from noon to 4 p.m. with their outdoor patio open.

And the final location on my list is Nearme Café in Moosic. It’s hosting a Cinco de Mayo deck party with a taco bar and all the trimmings (plus, guacamole is not extra, they say). That takes places from 4 to 7 p.m. today.

These are just a small sampling of the many opportunities available if you make it out and about.

I encourage everyone to look up local events or specials near them and partake in some fun.

If you’d rather stay home and cook, than can be fun too.

A day like Cinco de Mayo is really a great day to celebrate because, in my opinion, it’s about hope, fortitude and unity.

Spend it with people you love and enjoy yourself.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].