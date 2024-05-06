Allied Services, American Stroke Association partner

Allied Services is proud to announce its partnership with the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association in observance of National Stroke Awareness Month this May. This initiative aims to elevate public awareness about stroke risks, prevention, and treatment.

Allied Services is a proud sponsor of the American Heart Association’s Northeast PA Heart Walk and host of the Allied Services Stroke Miracle Lap. The program allows individuals recovering from a stroke and their caregivers to gather to celebrate at the Heart Walk experience organized by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. This year’s walk will be held on May 18 at PNC Field in Moosic, PA, at 9 a.m. For details, visit alliedservices.org/strokewalk

Stroke remains one of the leading causes of disability and death in the United States, affecting millions of families each year. Early recognition and prompt treatment can significantly improve outcomes, so this campaign focuses on educating individuals on recognizing the warning signs and taking preventive measures.

“We are committed to improving stroke awareness and prevention in our community,” said Dr. Michael Wolk, American Heart Association Northeast PA Board President and Medical Director of Allied Services Scranton Rehab Hospital. “Our collaboration with the American Heart Association underscores our dedication to enhancing patient care and outcomes through education and community engagement.”

Allied Services Stroke Recovery Program offers rehabilitation services for stroke patients in the days, weeks, months, and years following a stroke. Recovery often begins with an intensive period of rehabilitation at an Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital followed by ongoing services from Home Health, Skilled Nursing, or Outpatient Rehabilitation. For more information on stroke recovery services, visit alliedservices.org