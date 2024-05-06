Ceremonies held for graduate school and for baccalaureate degrees

🔊 Listen to this

When East Stroudsburg University held its commencement exercises this past weekend, student commencement speakers included Irakli Kakauridze speaking during exercises for the graduate school on Friday, Lyndsay Floystad speaking on Saturday during exercises for the University’s College of Health Sciences and College of Business and Management, and Xzy-Naye Campbell speaking during the ceremony for the College of Arts and Sciences and College of Education.

Irakli Kakauridze, who earned a Doctor of Health Sciences degree, hails from Howell, N.J.

He is a public health professional with more than six years of experience, currently the hub director at Partners in Prevention of Hudson County. Kakauridze oversees the implementation and evaluation of evidence-based mental health programs for the youth of Hudson County.

He completed his bachelor’s degree at Springfield College and pursued his master’s and doctorate at ESU. After graduation, Kakauridze plans to celebrate with those closest to him, with a goal to pursue a career in higher education and become the CEO of a non-profit.

Lyndsay Floystad, a graduating nursing student from Milford, Pa., is a Dean’s List student who holds several leadership positions on campus. She is the president of the Student Nurses Association Program, the vice president of the Tri Alpha Honors Society, and the vice president of the Gen One Club for first generation students. She is also a student mentor for the College Bound program for students from JT Lambert Intermediate School and from the Stroudsburg School District.

Floystad has four years of experience working with the Atlantic Health System at Newton Medical Center in Newton, N.J. She is currently an emergency department technician, has been a patient transporter, and was previously a member of the student volunteer program.

Xzy-Naye Campbell, a graduating communication major from Goshen, N.Y., is a member of ESU’s honors program and a leader in several campus organizations. She is president of the Public Relations Student Society Association (PRSSA), vice president of the Entrepreneur Club, vice president of Douglass Debate, a student undergraduate communication assistant with the communication department, resident advisor, and was public relations coordinator for the History Club and student coordinator with the Schisler Museum and McMunn Planetarium.

Campbell was a transfer student to ESU from Drexel University and holds a 4.0 grade-point average. She has been a summer program supervisor for the Monroe County Y.E.S. Program and participated in internship/co-op experiences with ECCRGROUP, Inc. and Pocono Environmental Education Center.

Kerri Green M’97 Ed.D. ’20 was the keynote speaker at the graduate commencement ceremony on Friday. Dr. Salome Thomas-EL ’86 was the keynote speaker for both undergraduate ceremonies on Saturday.