🔊 Listen to this

May is American Stroke Month, so we’ll kick off our columns this month with a reminder of what a stroke is, what to look for to recognize a stroke, and how we can manage our lifestyles to reduce our risks.

A stroke occurs when the brain is deprived of oxygen because blood flow is either interrupted by a blockage or reduced due to bleeding. Regardless of the cause of the stroke, there is always potential for damage to the brain.

Most strokes fall into two categories.

When blood flow through an artery to the brain becomes blocked – usually by a blood clot – it’s called an ischemic stroke, and ischemic strokes account for about 90 percent of strokes. Blood clots can travel to the brain from another part of the body, or they can form in the brain. In either case, treatment of an ischemic stroke entails removing the blockage as soon as possible to minimize damage to brain tissue.

When bleeding occurs in the brain, causing damage to brain cells, it’s called a hemorrhagic stroke. High blood pressure and aneurysms are more common causes of hemorrhagic stroke, but malformations in the brain can also weaken and rupture, causing bleeding. This bleeding can take place in the brain or between the brain and the spaces that immediately surround it. Treatment for hemorrhagic stroke entails controlling bleeding and reducing pressure in the brain.

A related condition called a transient ischemic attack (TIA) is often called a “mini stroke.” In these instances, blood flow to the brain is blocked for less than 5 minutes and symptoms resolve within 24 hours and typically more quickly than that.

TIAs are warnings that more severe strokes may occur in the future. Just like more severe strokes, TIAs should be treated immediately, and patients’ health should be managed carefully to reduce the risk of a major stroke.

We use the acronym BE FAST to remember the signs of a stroke:

• Balance difficulties

• Eyesight changes

• Face drooping

• Arm weakness

• Speech difficulty

• Time to call 911

If you notice any of those symptoms in a friend, loved one and anyone whom you encounter, use that last bit of guidance and call 911 immediately. The longer a stroke goes untreated, the greater the risk of lasting brain damage.

Thankfully, healthy lifestyle behaviors can help us prevent strokes. It’s estimated that up to 80 percent of strokes can be prevented through eating a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, limiting alcohol consumption, and quitting or avoiding smoking.

Taking on all of these lifestyle changes at once can be a daunting challenge, so if there’s room for improvement in your behavior, start with one or two of these that are manageable for you. You’ll be glad you did, especially when you consider how much your stroke risk can decrease.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].