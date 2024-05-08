🔊 Listen to this

In honor of National Small Business Week, Community Bank recently presented $1,000 to the Wilkes University Small Business Development Center. The Center provides consulting services to existing small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs in Carbon, Columbia, Luzerne, Schuylkill, and Sullivan counties. “Small businesses form the foundation of our communities, and Community Bank takes pride in bolstering their progress and triumph,” SVP, Business Banking Sales Manager Jamison Flora said. Shown from left are: Community Bank Vice President, Regional Business Banking Team Leader Steve Cook; Community Bank Vice President, District Manager Suzanne Kennedy, Wilkes University SBDC Director Dorothy Lane; Community Bank AVP, Commercial Banking Officer Joseph Ferretti