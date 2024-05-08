🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Valley Montessori School’s Amy Weinschenk and Daniel Klein and their students will soon head to the Gettysburg battlfield, thanks to a grant from the American Battlefield Trust’s History Field Trip Grant Program.

Grants are awarded based on a competitive national applications process.

The non-profit, non-partisan American Battlefield Trust has preserved more than 562,000 acres of hallowed ground across 24 states. The Trust provides educational resources in a variety of formats for educators and the public, aiming to ensure that Americans never forget how their country was forged.

Every year the trust receives applications from K-12 teachers who are planning field trips to battlefield sites relating to the Civil War, War of 1812 and Revolutionary War. Last year, more than 7,500 students from 24 states took part.

“These kids get a chance to go to where history was made, where our country was created and defined,” Trust president David Duncan said, calling the battlefields “outdoor classrooms.”