Hazleton Rotarian Tim Genetti was selected as Rotary District 7410 Rotarian of the Year at the Rotary District Conference held in Skytop Lodge, Skytop, PA May 3-5, 2024. This is the second time Tim has been honored as District Rotarian of the Year. The first was when he chaired the District 7410 Conference in 2019.

Tim was selected for his work in planning the 2024 District Conference and reworking the bylaws, among many other things.

He has been an active member of Hazleton Rotary since 1999 and was 94th president of the club 2014-2015. His Rotary activities have included treasurer of the Hazleton Rotary Foundation, chair of Rotary’s Wine & Beer Festival and participation in the DUI simulator presentation. He also initiated and chaired the Children’s Holiday Shopping Spree and is an active proponent of Rotary membership.

He will be District Governor in 2025-26.

Tim and his wife, Michelle, also a Hazleton Rotarian, have two sons, Stephen and Douglas.

“If you ever want to know about anything Rotary, ask Tim,” Hazleton Rotary President Michele Kushmeder said. “He is a great example of what a Rotarian should be and is always willing to share his knowledge and energy with all of us. Hazleton Rotary is proud of him and this honor.”