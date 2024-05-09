Spring performance set for May 10-11

Jonathan Vojtko, class of 2011, is handling the lighting for the show and enjoying having ‘someone to shine the light on.’

Returning alum Noah Sunday-Lefkowitz, class of 2014, will reprise nine Billy Joel songs and play The Piano Man’s songs on keyboard during this year’s spring performance at Wyoming Seminary.

“It’s sureal,” Wyoming Seminary alum Noah Sunday -Lefkowitz said of being back on the Kingston campus. “It seems like 100 years since I left and also like just yesterday.”

Sunday-Lefkowitz, formerly of Shavertown and now earning a living in Los Angeles, where he writes and performs original music, has returned to his alma mater to sing and play the keyboard for nine Billy Joel songs.

His performance will be part of Seminary’s Spring Dance Show, set for 7:30 p.m. May 10 and May 11 in the Kirby Center for Creative Arts.

While he isn’t the only alum taking part in the show, he did travel the greatest distance.

“Three thousand miles,” he said.

“We flew him in,” director Bernardine Vojtko said with a smile, explaining she was eager to have Sunday-Lefkowitz reprise the singing and playing of the same Billy Joel numbers he performed as a senior in 2014.

He was good back then, the director said, but his voice is even better now that it is more mature.

“And the arts have always been so important at Wyoming Seminary,” she said. “It’s great to have the current students see our alumni succeeding.”

The event, free and open to the public, also welcomes back dancing alumni Robert Zaloga ‘20, who is assistant artistic director of Scranton Civic Ballet; Samantha Barcia ‘22, Jennifer Zemetro ‘22, and instructor Brennan Twardowski ‘10, who is Sem’s director of student activities.

Bernardine Vojtko’s son, Jonathan, ‘11, who has worked with numerous theatre’s locally and out of state, is handling the lighting.

“I’m grateful to be able to fulfill my passion for lighting,” he said, adding with a grin, “I need someone to shine the light on.”

On a recent afternoon Jonathan Vojtko was shining lights on an energetic group of students as they rehearsed a jazz dance to the tune of Billy Joel’s “The Entertainer.”

“I just love it,” student dancer Abby Lott, ‘25, of Olyphant said as the rehearsal came to an end.

And it’s a thrill to work with the alumni, some of whom she remembers as “the big kids,” student dancer Lily Roberti, ‘24, said.

Among the highlights of this year’s production, senior Lucy Lew and alum Robert Zaloga will dance the pas de deux from the ballet “Le Corsaire” and the ensemble will perform Fiesta Espanola, a number that has been in Wyoming Seminary’s repertoire since 2005.

In addition, Lew and Molly Kopetchny ‘24 will dance solo works, and four student-created dances will be presented by choreographers Kopetchny, Lew, Roberti, Lott, Kara Lynn Perzia ‘24, and Reece Fisher ‘25.