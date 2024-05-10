🔊 Listen to this

The Freeland YMCA recently received a $1,000 grant from the Luzerne County Bar Association Charitable Foundation. The funds will be used to subsidize enrollment fees for the Preschool and Basketball Programs for under resourced children in the community. Shown from left are: Atty. Catherine R. O’Donnell, Foundation President; Mandie Hendricks, Freeland YMCA; Girard J. Mecadon, Foundation Vice President; Cheryl Sobeski-Reedy, Bar Association President; Joanna Bryn Smith, Foundation Board Member.