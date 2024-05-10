Event raises $5,000 for Hospice of Sacred Heart

Sherry Cross recently delivered a $5,000 check to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit in Dunmore. The check represents proceeds from the second annual “Night to Remember” fundraiser in memory of Sherry’s sister, Tracy Gototweski.

The event was held at the Back Mountain Brewery in Dallas with basket raffles, a 50/50 drawing, food and drinks.

“Please accept this donation of $5,000 as a token of our gratitude for all you do.” Sherry Cross told the Hospice. “It is an honor to have the opportunity to give back to your wonderful organization. We hope that our efforts will support patients and their families and keep Tracy’s star shining bright.”

The mission of Hospice of the Sacred Heart is to provide comfort, care, hope and choice to patients and their families, while guiding them through the end of life journey.