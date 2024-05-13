🔊 Listen to this

You may have seen coverage of measles outbreaks in the news over the last few months, and that’s because cases have been reported in 21 states, including Pennsylvania, so far this year.

Although measles (rubeola) was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000, the disease is still prevalent in other countries, and we still have cases of measles because of international travel and declining vaccination rates among American children.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the 132 cases reported as of May 9 are far fewer than the nearly 1,300 reported in 2019, which currently is the most recorded since 1992. But measles is contagious enough and can cause serious enough health complications, especially in young children, that it’s worth revisiting the disease to understand how it can be prevented and treated.

Measles is a viral infection that causes a total-body skin rash and flu-like symptoms. It is caused by the most contagious virus known today, and it’s estimated that up to 90 percent of unimmunized children who are exposed to measles will get the infection.

The virus is transmitted when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks, releasing tiny droplets that can be breathed in, infecting the next person. These droplets can stay in the air for more than two hours and can also spread the disease by landing on surfaces where people can touch them and then touch their eyes, nose and mouth.

Symptoms of measles typically appear about seven to 14 days after exposure and can be confused with symptoms of the flu before the rash surfaces. Early signs of measles include:

Dry cough

Stuffy, runny nose

High fever (can spike up to 104°F)

Sore throat

Red, watery eyes

Small, red spots with bluish-white centers in the mouth

The characteristic rash usually breaks out three to five days after these initial symptoms arise. It begins as flat, red spots on the forehead before spreading to the rest of the face, torso, arms, legs and feet. The rash can be itchy, uncomfortable and last up to seven days. The bumps often run together and look like patches of red, blotchy skin.

Kids with measles are most contagious from about four days before developing the rash until about four days afterward, but children with weakened immune systems can be contagious for longer.

There’s no specific treatment for measles, because it’s caused by a virus, so it needs to run its course, which usually takes about 10 to 14 days.

You can manage a child’s mild symptoms by giving them plenty of fluids, allowing them to get plenty of sleep, using saline nasal spray or drops and a cool mist humidifier to combat congestion, and administering over-the-counter pain medication like acetaminophen or ibuprofen to reduce fever and discomfort. Pain medication should only be used for children older than 6 months, and aspirin should never be used for children.

Complications from measles can include ear infections, croup, pneumonia and swelling of the brain. Children younger than 5, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk. In 2021, worldwide, 128,000 people died as a result of measles infection and its complications.

Cases of measles should be reported to the public health department, and if your child has been exposed to measles, you should consult your pediatrician. High-risk children can be given a medication to reduce the risk of severe infection, and complications like dehydration, high fever and eye pain should be evaluated right away. If your child has labored or rapid breathing, extreme drowsiness or seizure-like movements, call 911 immediately.

Fortunately, the MMR (measles, mumps, rubella) vaccine is about 97 percent effective after two doses. This is usually given to kids between 12 and 15 months old and again between 4 and 6 years old. Immunity lasts a lifetime and protects against all strains of measles, so vaccination truly is our best defense.

Beyond that, we can stay aware of areas of outbreak, limit exposure to large groups of people in those areas, keep our hands clean, and cover our mouths and noses when we sneeze and cough.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].