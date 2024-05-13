Act Out Theatre presents ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Belle, played here by Macie Bennett of Throop, is considered odd by the villagers in her town. She loves to read and she doesn’t love the conceited heartthrob named Gaston. From left, first row, are Rodriguez; Bennett; Sophia Grimes of Moscow; Laura Stella of Plains Township; Demi Grimes of Moscow; Sophia Powell of West Pittston; and Arya Stefanski, Dunmore. Second row, Raelinn Stefanski of Dunmore and Lily Keefe of Goldsboro.

Because of the prince’s arrogance, humans in the kingdom have slowly turned to objects, including Cogworth, played by Ireland Scott and Vivian Santiago, both of Moscow. What will it take for them to become human again? Join Act Out Theatre Group at Riverside High School in Taylor to find out. Advance tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students/seniors. Tickets at-the-door are $18 and $12, respectively.

The classic tale as old as time is coming to Taylor this week. Act Out Theatre Group will present Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” Performances will be held at Riverside High School’s auditorium.

The musical features Belle, played by Macie Bennett of Throop and Liza Koch of Spring Brook Township, in the middle of an adventure of a lifetime when she goes looking for her father, Maurice, and ends up at the Beast’s castle. Lorcan Baden of Taylor plays Belle’s father, while the beast is played by Chase Richmond of Throop and Nash Underhill of Bear Creek Township.

“Beauty and the Beast” marks Act Out’s 50th workshop production with Dan Pittman as the theater’s artistic director and owner.

“It’s hard to believe that this marks our 50th workshop,” said Pittman, of Plymouth. “Beauty and the Beast was one of the first workshops I produced my first year and I am so excited to mount it once again before it goes in the vault.”

After 2024, licensing for the Beauty and the Beast musical will be restricted.

The cast consists of children and teens ranging in age from 4 to 18. Kalen Churcher, directed the children and costumed the production.

“The all-ages workshop is one that is close to my heart,” said Churcher, also of Plymouth. “It’s great to see the kids work alongside of, and look up to, the teens. Plus, the little ones bring an enthusiasm and excitement to the process that the older kiddos sometimes forget as they get older.”

Additional cast members include: Maddan Bennett of Throop and Lily Keefe of Goldsboro as Babette and Silly Girl; Dennis Lee of Larksville and Ava Nitch of Scranton as Lumiere (Nitch is also a Silly Girl); Leon Peck of Moosic and Ireland Scott of Moscow as Cogsworth; Finley Culkin of Moscow as Mrs. Potts; Vivian Santiago of Moscow as Madame de la Grande Bouche; Miguel Rodriguez of Moosic as Gaston; Sammie Stella of Plains Township and Cari Altenhain of Moosic as Lefou and Silly Girl; Rachel Hitchcock of Blakely as Silly Girl; Juliet Renard of Dunmore and Zoey Schlittler of Dunmore as Chip; and Brynn Bruner of Taylor, Delilah Tirado of Greentown, Kayla Perez of Greentown, Chloe Rachko of Taylor, and Raelinn Stefanski of Dunmore as ensemble member. The children’s ensemble includes Lennon Allan-Chmil of Scranton; Laura Stella of Plains Township; Arya Stefanski of Dunmore; Sophia Powell of West Pittston, and Sophia and Demi Grimes of Moscow.

“Audiences can expect to fall in love with the story we all grew up with and enjoyed,” Pittman said. “Beauty and the Beast” runs at Riverside High School’s auditorium through Sunday, May 19 with Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. matinees Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets in advance are $15 for adults and $10 for students/seniors. Tickets at-the-door are $18 and $12, respectively. Advance tickets can be purchased online at www.actouttheatre.com