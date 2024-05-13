🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Community College’s Alumni Association will hold the 26th annual Flea Market & Collectibles Show from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday June 1 with a rain date of Sunday, June 2.

The show will be held at LCCC’s Educational Conference Center parking lot at the main campus in Nanticoke.

Flea market vendors sell a variety of items that include household goods, collectibles, crafts, direct sales, food trucks and more. The flea market also includes a basket auction, raffle and other fun activities.

Hi Lites Motor Club will be on site showcasing a variety of classic cars for the public to view. The public can view the vehicles from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, contact Bonnie Lauer, director of Alumni Relations, at (570) 740-0734 or visit www.luzerne.edu/alumni/fleamarket.