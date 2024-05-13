Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
The Dallas Lions Club recently presented $1,000 to the Fellowship Church in Dallas. Members of the club visited the church to make the donation. Shown from left are, first row: Lion Joanie Keating, Lion Dave Keating, Pastor Tim Sheare, Pastor Karl Dyrli. Second row: Lion Don Berlew, Lions Club President Paul Kutney, and Lions Club Treasurer Gary Williams.