🔊 Listen to this

The Kingston Historical Society recently held their April meeting with guest speaker Kathleen Smith, Regent of the Shawnee Fort Chapter NSDAR, who discussed a fundraiser to purchase a headstone for the grave of Hannah Holmes Covert Fell.

Hannah Fell was the second wife of Jesse Fell and is credited with saving the grate on which Judge Fell first burned coal at the original Fell Tavern. The Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) decided a gravestone was overdue and are working to obtain one. A donation was presented to Kathleen Smith.

The Historical Society will meet 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, in the meeting room of the Kingston Fire Company. Entrance is at the Sharpe Street entrance. Parking is available on the street and at the parking lot in the rear. The Society will participate in the Memorial Day parade. The nominating committee will announce a slate of officers for the next year, beginning in July. Additional nominations can be made from the floor followed by an election. Plans are being arranged for a dinner to be held at our year-end meeting in June.