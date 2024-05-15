68th annual event opens Thursday
If you saw Carl Achhammer Jr. trimming a tiny tree branch on Monday afternoon at Zenchaser Bonsai, the store he runs on the grounds of Keller’s Garden Center in Exeter, you might have thought he was gardening.
But bonsai enthusiast Carlos Rosario of Allentown, stopping by the store, knew better.
He knew it was art. “Beautiful!” he said of the trees Achhammer had pruned and nurtured so they would flourish as dwarf versions of their full-size selves.
“It calms you. It relaxes you a lot,” said Rosario, who tends a few trees of his own.
Achhammer will bring dozens of his bonsai trees to Public Square in Wilkes-Barre, in time for the four-day Fine Arts Fiesta, which opens at 10 a.m. Thursday and runs through late afternoon on Sunday.
And that’s just one example of the many kinds of art you will find at the Fiesta.
Here you will find photographs and watercolors, pastels and sketches, including many that have won prizes.
Singers and dancers, poets and thespians and musicians — including Achhammer, whose talents extend to playing the national anthem on trumpet — all will take turns on the stage.
After the school-age singers and orchestras kick off the live entertainment, fans can look forward to the reggae/ska of the band Elephants Dancing at 7:30 p.m. Friday and to the re-envisioned versions of Rusted Root songs that Michael Glabicki’s Rusted Root Uprooted Trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
And while Public Square is the hub of the Fine Arts Fiesta, if you stroll through downtown Wilkes-Barre you will find Arts Around Town at several locations, including:
Genetti’s Best Western, 77 East Market St., oil painting by the late Harry Grozio
Wyoming Valley Art League Circle Center of the Arts, rear 130 South Franklin St., Social Fabric Collective students of Jamie Smith
Wilkes University Sordoni Art Gallery, 141 South Main St., Ubuhle Women: Beadwork and the Art of Independence
Luzerne County Historical Society, 49 South Franklin St., open for kids crafts 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 18
Diamond City Sunsets on SOMA, music at Midtown Village, 41 South Main St., 5 to 7 p.m. May 16
King’s College, 116 North Main St., Wilkes-Barre, annual Student Media Communications Exhibit
Fidelity Bank, 64 North Franklin St., David Green Stone Sculpture, open during regular banking hours and noon to 5 p.m. May 18
Abide Coffee House, 23 West Market St., open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, charcoal, pastels and oil paintings by Naomi Martin
Pour Coffee House, 53 N. Main St., photos and paintings by Diane Grant Czajkowski. “It’s a busy time of year,” understated Czajkowski, whose works can be seen on Public Square and at the Circle Centre for the Arts in addition to Pour.
As for the live entertainment, here is the four-day line up:
Thursday, May 16
10:50 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance, Susquehanna Prep Students
The National Anthem, Hannah Fox, Miss York County
Mayor George Brown opens 68th Fine Arts Fiesta
11 a.m. Susquehanna Prep Glee Club
11:30 a.m. Wyoming Valley West Small Chamber Orchestra
12:30 p.m. Wilkes Barre Academy Creative Performing Arts (CAPAA) Music
1:45 p.m. Wyoming Valley West Middle School Band
3 p.m. The Anne Chairge Flute Studio
4:30 p.m. Wyoming Valley West High School Jazz Band
5:30 p.m. Wyoming Valley West High School Concert Choir
6:30 p.m. Annual Awards Ceremony & The Howard B. Fedrick Friend of the Arts Award
7:15 p.m. Dance Theatre of Wilkes Barre
7:45 p.m. Little Theater of Wilkes -Barre
Friday, May 17
10:25 a.m. Chloe Orfanella, National Anthem
10:30 a.m. Dallas Middle Middle School Mountaineer Band/Chorus
11:45 a.m. Wyoming Valley West Middle School Spartan Singers
12:45 p.m. Wyoming Valley West Middle School Orchestra
1:45 p.m. Central Columbia Middle School Chorus & Band from Bloomsburg
3:30 p.m. Wilkes Barre Academy Glee Club
4:00 p.m. Rising Stars Performing Arts Academy
6 p.m. Brandon Brisk
7:30 p.m. Elephants Dancing
Saturday, May 18
10:55 a.m. Carl Achhammer, Jr. on Trumpet, National Anthem
11 a.m. Joan Harris Dance Center
Noon Rising Stars Theater Company
1 p.m. Katrina Lykes Music Studio
2 p.m. David Blight Dancers
3 p.m. PATAsphere
4 p.m. Wyoming Valley Barbershop Harmony Chorus
4:30 pm Mt. Zion Choir & Dancers
7:30 pm Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root Uprooted Trio
Sunday, May 19
10:30 a.m. The Wyoming Valley Poetry Society
Noon Downtime, sponsored by Price Chopper Market 32
1 p.m. Jr. Mozart Club of Wilkes Barre
2 p.m. Contra Dance/The Contra Rebels
4 p.m. Modern Ties