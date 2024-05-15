68th annual event opens Thursday

🔊 Listen to this

Diane Grant Czajkowski of Ashley, who specializes in portraits of dogs and horses, shows off some of her works at the Pour Coffeehouse on North Main Street. Before, during and after the Fine Arts Fiesta, you’ll find plenty of “Arts Around Town” at locations beyond Public Square.

Destina Brannigan of Plains, from Wilkes-Barre Area High School, received the Fine Arts Fiesta’s Judith L. Keats sponsored award for her colored pencil drawing, “Lost in Leaves.”

Curtis Salonick’s untitled photograph won “Best of Show” in the Fine Arts Fiesta’s adult juried exhibit.

If you saw Carl Achhammer Jr. trimming a tiny tree branch on Monday afternoon at Zenchaser Bonsai, the store he runs on the grounds of Keller’s Garden Center in Exeter, you might have thought he was gardening.

But bonsai enthusiast Carlos Rosario of Allentown, stopping by the store, knew better.

He knew it was art. “Beautiful!” he said of the trees Achhammer had pruned and nurtured so they would flourish as dwarf versions of their full-size selves.

“It calms you. It relaxes you a lot,” said Rosario, who tends a few trees of his own.

Achhammer will bring dozens of his bonsai trees to Public Square in Wilkes-Barre, in time for the four-day Fine Arts Fiesta, which opens at 10 a.m. Thursday and runs through late afternoon on Sunday.

And that’s just one example of the many kinds of art you will find at the Fiesta.

Here you will find photographs and watercolors, pastels and sketches, including many that have won prizes.

Singers and dancers, poets and thespians and musicians — including Achhammer, whose talents extend to playing the national anthem on trumpet — all will take turns on the stage.

After the school-age singers and orchestras kick off the live entertainment, fans can look forward to the reggae/ska of the band Elephants Dancing at 7:30 p.m. Friday and to the re-envisioned versions of Rusted Root songs that Michael Glabicki’s Rusted Root Uprooted Trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

And while Public Square is the hub of the Fine Arts Fiesta, if you stroll through downtown Wilkes-Barre you will find Arts Around Town at several locations, including:

Genetti’s Best Western, 77 East Market St., oil painting by the late Harry Grozio

Wyoming Valley Art League Circle Center of the Arts, rear 130 South Franklin St., Social Fabric Collective students of Jamie Smith

Wilkes University Sordoni Art Gallery, 141 South Main St., Ubuhle Women: Beadwork and the Art of Independence

Luzerne County Historical Society, 49 South Franklin St., open for kids crafts 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 18

Diamond City Sunsets on SOMA, music at Midtown Village, 41 South Main St., 5 to 7 p.m. May 16

King’s College, 116 North Main St., Wilkes-Barre, annual Student Media Communications Exhibit

Fidelity Bank, 64 North Franklin St., David Green Stone Sculpture, open during regular banking hours and noon to 5 p.m. May 18

Abide Coffee House, 23 West Market St., open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, charcoal, pastels and oil paintings by Naomi Martin

Pour Coffee House, 53 N. Main St., photos and paintings by Diane Grant Czajkowski. “It’s a busy time of year,” understated Czajkowski, whose works can be seen on Public Square and at the Circle Centre for the Arts in addition to Pour.

As for the live entertainment, here is the four-day line up:

Thursday, May 16

10:50 a.m. Pledge of Allegiance, Susquehanna Prep Students

The National Anthem, Hannah Fox, Miss York County

Mayor George Brown opens 68th Fine Arts Fiesta

11 a.m. Susquehanna Prep Glee Club

11:30 a.m. Wyoming Valley West Small Chamber Orchestra

12:30 p.m. Wilkes Barre Academy Creative Performing Arts (CAPAA) Music

1:45 p.m. Wyoming Valley West Middle School Band

3 p.m. The Anne Chairge Flute Studio

4:30 p.m. Wyoming Valley West High School Jazz Band

5:30 p.m. Wyoming Valley West High School Concert Choir

6:30 p.m. Annual Awards Ceremony & The Howard B. Fedrick Friend of the Arts Award

7:15 p.m. Dance Theatre of Wilkes Barre

7:45 p.m. Little Theater of Wilkes -Barre

Friday, May 17

10:25 a.m. Chloe Orfanella, National Anthem

10:30 a.m. Dallas Middle Middle School Mountaineer Band/Chorus

11:45 a.m. Wyoming Valley West Middle School Spartan Singers

12:45 p.m. Wyoming Valley West Middle School Orchestra

1:45 p.m. Central Columbia Middle School Chorus & Band from Bloomsburg

3:30 p.m. Wilkes Barre Academy Glee Club

4:00 p.m. Rising Stars Performing Arts Academy

6 p.m. Brandon Brisk

7:30 p.m. Elephants Dancing

Saturday, May 18

10:55 a.m. Carl Achhammer, Jr. on Trumpet, National Anthem

11 a.m. Joan Harris Dance Center

Noon Rising Stars Theater Company

1 p.m. Katrina Lykes Music Studio

2 p.m. David Blight Dancers

3 p.m. PATAsphere

4 p.m. Wyoming Valley Barbershop Harmony Chorus

4:30 pm Mt. Zion Choir & Dancers

7:30 pm Michael Glabicki of Rusted Root Uprooted Trio

Sunday, May 19

10:30 a.m. The Wyoming Valley Poetry Society

Noon Downtime, sponsored by Price Chopper Market 32

1 p.m. Jr. Mozart Club of Wilkes Barre

2 p.m. Contra Dance/The Contra Rebels

4 p.m. Modern Ties