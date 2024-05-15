🔊 Listen to this

The Wright Centers for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education are introducing the internationally popular Walk with a Doc program to Luzerne County beginning Saturday, May 18 at 9 a.m.

On the third Saturday of every month, doctors and patients will meet at Kirby Park to take a step toward better health.

Walk with a Doc is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to inspire communities through movement and conversation. The walk is open to the community and people of all ages. Participation is free and pre-registration is not required. Walkers will enjoy a refreshing and rejuvenating walk with doctors and other health care professionals, who will provide support to participants and answer questions during the walk.

“I’m very pleased that our resident and fellow physicians and other whole-person primary health services providers at The Wright Center for Community Health – Wilkes-Barre are bringing this exciting program to Luzerne County,” said Christine Wysocky, director of nurse practitioner and physician assistant services at The Wright Center for Community Health –Wilkes-Barre. “It has shown such improved health results for countless people around the world.”

On the third Saturday of every month, doctors and resident and fellow physicians will meet at the main entrance to Kirby Park, 280 Market St., Kingston, to walk around the park.

Walking as little as 30 minutes a day can improve blood pressure and blood sugar levels, help maintain a healthy body weight, and lower the risk of obesity, enhance mental well-being, and reduce the risk of osteoporosis, according to the American Heart Association.

For more information about the regional Walk with a Doc program, go to TheWrightCenter.org/events or call 570-209-4868.