The award for Best Comedy went to Diva Productions for ‘Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van.’ Shown are, kneeling: Ciaran Burke. Standing: Cecelia Pugh, Dan Nudo, Sam Falbo, Kimmie Leff, KK Gordon, Leba Lanton, Mark Zdancewicz, Paige Balitski, Justin O’Hearn, Molly Dooley, Eric Lutz, and Susan Parrick.

Here are members of The Actors Circle’s Cast and Crew from ‘Morning’s at Seven,’ nominated for Best Comedy, and Director (Jessi Teevan). Kneeling is Tommy Tomeo. Shown from left are: Jason Narcoonis, Jessi Teevan, Reed Walker, Poshi Walker, Nina Kemp, Cathy Rist Strauch, and Jeff Ginsberg.

The award for Best Musical went to Gaslight for ‘Songs for a New World.’ Shown from left are: Dane Bower, LaToya Martin, Michele Millington, Mike Wawrzynek, Kristen Long, Katie Lane.

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Theatrical Alliance recently held its 27th Annual NEPTA Awards ceremony for the 2023 year at Mohegan Sun Casino in Pittston. The annual event highlights and honors the best of the best in Community Theater of Northeast Pennsylvania of the previous year.

NEPTA representatives voted on members’ productions of 2023 to come up with nominations and recipients of the best in various categories. NEPTA president Scott Colin Woolnough, of Little Theater of Wilkes Barre, along with emcee Midge McClusky gave opening remarks and introduced FlashMilk (Dane Bower and Michael Wawrzynek) who performed an innovative opening for the show.

NEPTA member organizations who were nominated, received awards or took part in the ceremony included: Actors Circle (AC), Diva Productions and Imagine NEPA of Lackawanna County; Drama in Motion Performance Works (DMPW) both of Schuylkill and Luzerne County; Endless Mountains Theatre Company (EMTC) of Susquehanna County; Gaslight Theatre, Little Theatre of Wilkes Barre (LTWB), Music Box Theatre, and Pennsylvania Theater of Performing Arts (PTPA) of Luzerne County; and Worthington Players at Shawnee of Monroe County.

Members at Large and among the presenters were Marty Courtney, Regina Lanzo, and Claudia Stuart. Others who participated include Jacob Shoesmith-Fox (Technical Director), and Christian Barns and Ruth Huey who presented the trophies to all award recipients.

2023 NEPTA Award recipients are: Diva Productions – for Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van: Best Comedy; Best Director of a Comedy: Eric Lutz; Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy: Paige Balitski; Best Teen Actress (age 13-18) Cecelia Pugh; also, Best Supporting Actress in a Drama: Paige Balitski for Other Desert Cities; Best One Act and Best Original One Act (Writing): Diva Family for Perceptions: Stories from the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Communities.

DMPW – for Newsies Jr.: Best Teen Production; Best Choreographer Cali Solarek. Gaslight Theatre Co. – for Songs for a New World: Best Musical; Best Director of a Musical: Mike Wawrzynek; Best Lead Actor in a Musical: Dane Bower; Best lead Actress in a Musical: Kristen Long; Best Sound and Lighting Design: Mike Wawrzynek. for Twelve Angry Men: Best Drama; Best Director of a Drama: Dane Bower; Best Lead Actor of a Drama: Sam Falbo; Best Supporting Actor in a Drama: Kevin Costley. Also, Best Lead Actress in a Drama: LaToya Martin for No Child. LTWB – Picasso at the Lapin Agile: Best Lead Actor in a Comedy: David Giordano; Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy: David Parmelee. Music Box – for The Addams Family: Best Family Show; Best Ancillary Ensemble; Best Costume Design. Also, Tate Elliott, Best Teen Actor (Age 13-18) for A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum. PTPA – Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express for Best Set Design; Alicia Nordstrom Best Actress in a Comedy for Run for Your Wife. Worthington Players – Disney’s Little Mermaid Jr.: Best Youth Production (age 12 & under): Best Youth Actress (12 and under); Kasper Valentin. Also, Best Youth Actor (age 12 and under): Daniel Stone for Mame! The Show Must go On award recipient is David Posner.