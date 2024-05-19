🔊 Listen to this

Columnist Mike McGinley describes the short rib pappardelle as both fresh and tasty.

A friend recently reminded me of a little hidden gem off Route 115 in Plains Township.

I pass the Holiday Inn on that stretch of road regularly, but never think to stop.

But, thanks to the recent reminder, I have a reason to: the Wildflowers New York Bistro. Located in the hotel is a restaurant open seven nights per week beginning at 4 p.m.

Did you know?

I honestly didn’t and have attended weddings and events there in the past. I guess I never noticed the restaurant tucked in the back-right corner, near the indoor pool and overlooking the patio and firepit.

There’s a full-service bar and an ample amount of tables for dining.

Oscar and I visited last Thursday, and the team there couldn’t be nicer.

I love when a restaurant has some features, some special drinks and a nice menu offering. We found all that at Wildflowers.

First off, Shirley, the food and beverage director, is so sweet, so I loved chatting with her.

We listened to the variety of features, but chose to order off the menu anyway.

I had a black sesame crusted ahi tuna served atop wasabi rice cake and Asian vegetables with spicy vinaigrette and scallions. Oscar had the parmesan-encrusted chicken in a sundried tomato cream sauce with two sides.

This was a fun experience, as I always enjoy trying different sauces and delicious dishes around town.

We also sampled the new short rib pappardelle on the menu — a fresh, tasty pappardelle pasta with pulled shorted rib in a tomato cream sauce with diced mozzarella.

It was all delicious, and I was so glad to try a few entrees.

But of course, that wasn’t all. We began the meal with soups — French Onion for me and tortilla for him — which were the perfect starters, along with a cute salad comprised of watermelon, spring mix, feta cheese and blueberries.

It’s clear Chef Martinez is passionate about what he does since there are so many menu options and different dishes. Besides the aforementioned dishes and other entrees, there are burgers, pizza, flatbreads and burgers

There was also a fun cocktail list with sweet summertime drinks (such as a blackberry bourbon sour and chocolate-peanut butter White Russian), crisp and refreshing choices (a pear martini and blue sea martini) and a sangria special.

I can totally envision sitting on the patio with a beverage in the future and enjoying the serene outdoor setting.

They’re busy with weddings and special events now for the nice-weather season, and anyone interested in checking out their outdoor and indoor event spaces can contact Diane at 570-970-1154.

Like Shirley, she’s so sweet to chat with.

The big news, if you hadn’t read recent media reports, is that soon the hotel will become part of the DoubleTree family.

I’m so glad I visited the restaurant. If you’re looking for a cute place to stop during your travels up or down 115, consider stopping.

The staff is sweet, the menu is expansive and it’s super convenient.

You can follow on Facebook: @wildflowersnybistro for the restaurant and @HolidayInnWilkesBarreEastMountain for the hotel.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].