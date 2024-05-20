Proceeds benefit recreation programs

The Waverly Waddle 5K was recently held at the Waverly Community House, with128 runners participating in the 5K run and 67 walkers taking part in the 2-mile walk.

Timing was provided by Second Wind Timing of Coatesville, PA.

Medals were given in the following categories: 1st and 2nd place male and female runners in age groups: 50+, 30-49, 16-29 and 15 and under. Medals were also be awarded to the Best Overall Male and Female Runner and Best Overall Male and Female Walker. This year’s Waddle was chaired by Emily Karam.

Major sponsors for the race were: Anders P. Nelson, M.D.; Toyota of Scranton; Karam Orthodontics; Malone & Rossetti Wealth Management; Everything Natural; G. R. Noto Electrical Construction, Inc.; Lehigh Valley Hospital/Dickson City; Proactive Family Chiropractic; Constantino’s Catering and Events; State Street Grill, Tesca Ford; Traditional Home Health & Hospice; HŌM Personal Interiors; Weis Markets; McGrath’s Irish Pub; Peoples Security Bank; Waverly General Store; Walker & Walker PC; Pivot Physical Therapy and Pediatric Dental Specialists, LLC.

All proceeds benefit recreation programming at The Comm.

Overall Female Runner: Caydee Gillette (22:52)

Females 14 and Under: Julia Healey (24:02) 1st place; Posie Shimko (23:23); 2nd place; Jacy Hirtz (23:42) 3rd place; Kylee Pond (23:43) 4th place.

Females 15-19: Mirey Hirtz (25:17); 1st place; Lily Frankowski (25:33) 2nd place; Casey Healey (26:10) 3rd place.

Females 20-29: Sarah Phillips (23:26) 1st place; Alex Dequeiroz (32:26) 2nd place; Aniya Sicovitch (45:28) 3rd place; Caitlyn Hendricks (48:08) 4th place.

Females 30-39: Vita Ranella (24:57) 1st place; Alyssa Loveall (28:20) 2nd place; Stephanie Grannetino (33:33) 3rd place; Jessica McNamara (33:40) 4th place.

Females 40-49: Esther Axtell (27:22) 1st place; Tracy Stahl (27:50) 2nd place; Melissa Agosin (30:05) 3rd place; Jessica Toro (30:23) 4th place.

Females 50-59: Paolo Giangiacomo (25:49) 1st place; Terri Policare (26:21) 2nd place; Moriah Peters (26:29) 3rd place; Maggie McLaughlin-Schlink (32:37) 4th place.

Females 60+: Carleen Lanvin (30:33) 1st place; Sandra Orrson (33:43) 2nd place; Roberta Wywlorski (46:45) 3rd place; Maria Maletta Hastie (46:48) 4th place.

Overall Male Runner: Byron Maldonado (20:26)

Males 14 and Under: Mario Marsala (21:19) 1st place; Owen Scharie (21:37) 2nd place; Maddox Weinberger (22:52) 3rd place; Alec Weinberger (23:22) 4th place.

Males 15-19: Mason Edwards (21:20) 1st place; William Arp (21:23) 2nd place; William Mulligan IV (22:52) 3rd place; Jadan Crawford (25:11) 4th place.

Males 20-29: Anthony Griffith (22:47) 1st place; Andrew Nummy (23:13) 2nd place; Graham Oven (26:55) 3rd place; Ben Jones (28:22) 4th place.

Males 30-39: George Watson (21:10) 1st place; Guy Fasciana (23:32) 2nd place; Timothy Scharle (24:52) 3rd place; Stephen Kopko (25:00) 4th place.

Males 40-49: Jeremy Hirtz (20:51) 1st place; John B. Stowe (21:45) 2nd place; Brian Roslund (21:47) 3rd place; Dave Dzurec (22:29) 4th place.

Males 50-59: Paul Jones (25:32) 1st place; Matt McLaughlin (6:04) 2nd place; Jim Frankowski (26:35) 3rd place; David Oven (26:54) 4th place.

Males 60+: Jeffrey Wood (21:55) 1st place; Don Lanvin (23:18) 2nd place; Bill Booth (23:49) 3rd place; Paul Kairis (24:17) 4th place.

Overall Female Walker: Karen Sproul (26:12)

Overall Male Walker: Joseph Sproul (27:45)