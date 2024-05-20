Concert set for June 9 in Scranton

🔊 Listen to this

Soprano Julie Ziavras will bring the music of Andalucia to The Rossetti Estate on June 9.

The Rossetti Foundation for Arts and Culture will present “Echoes of Andalucia: A Journey through Spanish Classical Song,” featuring soprano Julie Ziavras accompanied by pianist Steve Margoshes, on Sunday, June 9 at 6 p.m. The program is at The Rossetti Estate, 1005 Vine Street, Scranton, PA 18510.

Be prepared to be transported to the vibrant landscapes of Spain as soprano Julie Ziavras takes the stage. Featuring songs by renowned Spanish composers such as de Falla, Granados, Rodrigo, Mompou, Montsalvatge, Garcia Lorca and others, this program celebrates the rich tapestry of Spanish classical song as influenced by folk and flamenco music.

Accompanied by the esteemed pianist, composer and orchestrator Steve Margoshes, Julie Ziavras will lead you on a musical journey through the heart and soul of Andalusia, the southern region of Spain and the birthplace of flamenco. As a special treat, soprano Anne Marie Dupre will make a guest appearance, adding her own mesmerizing voice to the evening’s repertoire.

Before the concert, indulge your senses with a catered Spanish cuisine prepared by the talented Gourmet Guys, including delectable tapas, setting the stage for an unforgettable musical experience. Space is limited, so reserve your seats early. Don’t miss out on the extraordinary evening of music, culture and culinary delights.

Tickets start at $50. For tickets, visit RossettiArts.org/events, email them at [email protected] or call The Rossetti Estate at 570-209-5999. #RossettiArts. This event is sponsored by the Rossetti Foundation for the Arts & Culture.