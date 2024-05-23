Our test cook has another go at a cheesy, tomato-y dish

🔊 Listen to this

I’ve got to admit, gentle readers, last week I was a tad disappointed when Mark said the kale was hard to chew and my mom said the feta was too salty.

Those were two of the main ingredients in the Baked Feta casserole I made, and even though my neighbor’s Aunt Betty tried it and praised it to the skies — and I thought it tasted great — I felt I should try to adapt it to please the people for whom I cook most often.

As I was thinking to myself, “Well, why not use cheddar instead of feta?” and “Why not use spinach instead of kale?” I decided to attempt the recipe again.

Then other ideas came fast and furious:

Instead of starting this dish on the stove and then transferring it to the oven, why not just keep cooking it on the stove? That would be easier, wouldn’t it? Of course in that case it wouldn’t be a “bake,” but it would still be warm and satisfying, right?

And instead of carefully measuring 2 cups of marinara sauce and then adding 1/2 a cup of water, why not just pour an entire 24-ounce jar of marinara sauce into the mix? Close enough, right?

And, since I had no fresh lemons on hand this week I would go to my favorite alternative — a shot of vinegar!

I adjusted other ingredients as well, increasing the amount of chickpeas, decreasing the amount of cheese and adding a few cloves of garlic.

The result tasted lovely, and I believe I took a recipe that was quite easy and made it insanely easy.

Here is my version of … hmm, I certainly can’t call it Baked Feta when it’s not baked and there’s no feta in it.

I know, I’ll call it Quick ‘n Easy Cheesy Chickpeas.

Here’s the recipe, if you want to try it.

Quick ‘n Easy Cheesy Chickpeas

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

5-ounce bag of spinach

24-ounce jar of marinara sauce

2 cans chickpeas, 15 ounces each, drained and rinsed

1 tablespoon vinegar

4 ounces sharp cheddar cheese, or cheese of your choice, sliced or cut into chunks

Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add the oil. Add the garlic and cumin and let them sizzle for a minute or two. Add the spinach in batches, letting each handful shrink and wilt before adding the next.

When the last of the spinach has wilted, add the marinara sauce, chickpeas and vinegar. Stir and let it come to a simmer.

Nestle the pieces of cheddar into the sauce and continue to cook until the cheese melts. Serve and enjoy.