🔊 Listen to this

The ninth annual “Be A Catholic Man” men’s conference will be held 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at Holy Redeemer High School, 159 South Pennsylvania Blvd., Wilkes-Barre.

Nationally known speakers will be Deacon Harold Burke-Sivers, John Edwards and the Rev. Bill Casey, and teh event will conclude with Mass offered by Bishop Joseph Bambera.

The informative talks are designed for fathers and sons, clergy and men of every age.

For admission, mail a check for $40 (or $30 by Sept. 15) to “Be A Catholic Man,” P.O. Box 669, Wyalusing PA 18853. Please write “Men’s Conference” on the check memo and include your contact info, email and parish. To register online, see BeACatholicMan.com. Admission for students is $15; priests, deacons and seminarians attend for free.

For more information, call 570-721-0872.