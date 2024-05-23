🔊 Listen to this

Back Mountain Men’s Ecumenical Group (BMMEG) recently held a Mother’s Day breakfast at The Appletree Terrace at Newberry Estate in Dallas. Each woman in attendance was given a rose, a Native American Indian dream catcher, and a chance to win one of several door prizes. Committee members, headed by Phil Brown, were Charles Kishbaugh, Ron Rogers, Alan Kinsman, and Bob Besecker. Entertainment was provided by Sounds Abound, a local barber shop quartet. The Men’s Group supports four different charities in the area. Members of the group meet at 8 a.m. every Tuesday , at The Appletree Terrace. A speaker is featured each week. For further information, and if interested in becoming a part of the Men’s Group, please call Charles Kishbaugh at (570) 675-8780.