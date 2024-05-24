🔊 Listen to this

RJ Tomascik concentrated on waterfalls. This work is a palette knife oil.

Cheryl Martin chose winged creatures as her theme and painted this bee in watercolors.

Seventeen area artists have their work on exhibit through May 28 at the 26th Annual Theme Show Invitational Art Exhibit at Sue Hand’s Imagery, 35 Main Street, Dallas.

Each artist is exhibiting six or more pieces showcasing their chosen subject, media and style.

Sue Hand’s work includes acrylic paintings inspired by nebulae from the Hubble and Webb telescopes.

Guest artists from Wyoming Valley and their subject themes include: Alice Alexander, watercolor still lifes; Cindy Hagan, watercolor florals and birds; Julie Heffers, oil portraits; Mary Lee Klemish, acrylic color and designs; Judy Plummer, oil pastel seascapes; Marge Rosa, oil landscapes; Annemarie Slymock, colored pencil butterflies; RJ Tomascik, palette knife oil waterfalls; Niki Winters, gouache landscapes; and Kerrey Wrazien, oil trees.

Artists from the Back Mountain areas and their themes include Debbie Churchfield, acrylic snowscapes; Brenda Innocenti, colored pencil architecture; Cheryl Martin, watercolor winged creatures; Heather Radel, watercolor still lifes; Vita Reddy, oil scenery; and Abbey Stokes, watercolor scenery of Europe.

The public is invited to attend the exhibit Thursday, May 23 and Friday, May 24 from 9 am – 6 pm; Saturday, May 25 from 9 am – 4 pm; Sunday, May 26 and Monday, May 27 (Memorial Day) from 1 to 4 p.m.; and Tuesday, May 28 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. View the themed art works and stay to watch Sue Hand paint watercolor florals.

For additional information, please contact Sue Hand at 570-675-5094