Shown in front is Richard C. Kraus, and behind him are, from left: April Holgate, director Casey Thomas, Chris Eibach. Back row: Terry Thompson, producer Cathy Rist Strauch, Celine Carlier, Kelly Ann Walsh, Sam Falbo, and producer Jeff Ginsberg. Submitted photo

Actors Circle to present satirical comedy

Actors Circle’s will present the satirical comedy “A Man, a Woman, a Head of Lettuce,” which features three works by local playwright Ted LoRusso: “Roquefort,” “Hallelujah Breakdown,” and “Vichyssoise.”

The play involves adult oriented content and will be presented at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton, from May 30 to June 9 with shows at 7 p.m. Thursday (May 30), Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Admission is $15 general, $12 senior, $10 student. On Thursday, May 30, all admission is $10. Pay cash at the door or visit actorscircle.com to buy tickets online. For reservations call 570-342-9707.