Actors Circle to present satirical comedy

🔊 Listen to this

Actors Circle’s will present the satirical comedy “A Man, a Woman, a Head of Lettuce,” which features three works by local playwright Ted LoRusso: “Roquefort,” “Hallelujah Breakdown,” and “Vichyssoise.”

The play involves adult oriented content and will be presented at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road, Scranton, from May 30 to June 9 with shows at 7 p.m. Thursday (May 30), Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Admission is $15 general, $12 senior, $10 student. On Thursday, May 30, all admission is $10. Pay cash at the door or visit actorscircle.com to buy tickets online. For reservations call 570-342-9707.