The Altar & Rosary Society at Holy Family Parish, Luzerne, recently conducted a baby shower to benefit the Pro-Life Center in Wilkes-Barre. Several Pro-Life representatives gratefully accepted new infant clothing and monetary gifts and spoke on the Pro-Life Center’s accomplishments. The event included a “Rosary prayed for Life,” concluding with refreshments. Shown from left are: Anna Wasilauski, Carol Cardoni, (Pro-Life Center Representatives: Stephanie Walski, Sharon Yale, Marie Nelson, Maureen Roughsedge), and Society President Donna Piekanski.