🔊 Listen to this

The Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office recently sponsored the popular “Traffic Cone Decorating Contest,” to bring attention to Work Zone Awareness Month. Students of all elementary grade levels were asked to decorate traffic cones. Winners from Dana Elementary are shown, from left, first row:Layla Velazquez, Ava Grymko. Middle row: Akeyzia Myers, Sophia Perrin and Isabella Lopez. Back row: Ms. Keri Kline, Assistant Highway Safety Education Coordinator, Mr. Jeffrey DeRocco and Ms. Rebecca Rybak, Highway & DUI Coordinator, Luzerne County. Missing from the photo is Zoie Derhammer.