Wilkes-Barre Academy proudly presents their 2024 kindergarten graduates. The children did an exceptional job completing their numerous areas of study. They love learning and they are eager for their first grade adventure. Shown from left are, first row: Maverick Davies, Ella Angelo, Ryker Parry, Vienna Senczakowicz, Grayson Chiarelli, Delaney Courter, Samuel Saracino, Teighan Ashford. Second row: Aariyah Lebron, Alexandra Vedro, Josephine Conti, Alden Boakye, Nashly Noesi, Alana Angelo, Alex Prisk, Valentina Vanderlinder, Ana Costa. Third row:Mrs. Josie Wheeler (Assistant Teacher), Mrs. Audra Langhorne (Assistant Teacher), Mia Perez, Alexander Hunsinger, Coraline Shadle, Reid DePietro, Grace Alvarez, Lucas DeMichele, Mrs. Sarah McCaffrey (Assistant Teacher), Mrs. Eileen Sholtis (Teacher). Absent from the photo are Brielle Fonte, Damian Laton and Hans Gidosh.