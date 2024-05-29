🔊 Listen to this

The Dallas Lions Club recently presented a $1,000 donation to the Back Mountain Memorial Library in Dallas. Members of the club visited the library to make the donation. Shown from left are, first row:Lion Dave Keating, Librarian Liz Caputo, Library Board President, Melinda Gaus, Lion Joanie Keating, and Lions Club Treasurer, Gary Williams. Second row: Library Board Member, Maureen Lehigh, Lion AJ Crahall, Lion Joe Boris, and Lion Don Berlew.