🔊 Listen to this

The Wyoming Valley West School District is proud to announce that 93 students recently were inducted into the French and Spanish National Honor Societies in the Wyoming Valley West High School Auditorium.

The American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese (AATSP) and American Association of Teachers of French (AATF) recognize academically excellent students in the study of world language.

This year’s Spanish National Honor Society officers are: President Lilian Mahoney, Vice President Evelyn Saltz, Secretary Heath Stochla, Treasurer Tylor Berrini and Historian Sharon Lin. Second and third year members inducted are:

Isabel Carrozza, Donna Castro, Phoebe Cowder, Simona Debru, Aaron Girvan, Julia Godfrey, Ava Grossman, Jadiel Gutierrez, Kyla Hand, Damon Iracki, Aidan Kaminski, Jasmin Kemp, David Longfoot, Alyssa McClellan, Emma Moses, Anna Novrocki, Victoria O’Konski, Madison Orrson, Galo Ortiz, Sarah Park, Kali Piczon, Karen Quezada Rodriguez, Lily Romanowski, Sarina Rowe, Abigail Singer, Max Weihbrecht, Lola Wojciechowski and Will Wojciechowski.

New inductees are:

Diego Arriola, Madison Austra, Matthew Baggett, Lily Bankes, William Bell, Jaela Callender, Mackenzie Carnecki, Brianna Castro, Ariel Chu, Kenneth Craig, Evangeline Dick, Cassandra Gobish, Jaidy Gutierrez, Brooke Hamlett, David Lee, Ashley Mena, Holden McCoy, Autumn Murphy, Gabrielle Novitski, Isabella Pockevich, Anya Richet, Tyler Sciandra, Noah Sienkiewicz, Macy Stull, Tiffany Warman, Jamie Wilczewski, Brianna Williams, Naythan Woods, Abigail Yenalevich, Nora Zekas

This year’s French National Honor Society officers are: President Joseph Souder, Vice President Matthias Ryder, Secretary Casimir Glaude, Treasurer Salem El-Dabsheh and Historian Samuel Stiles. 2nd and 3rd year members inducted are: David Couilbaly, Haylie Dearmitt, Ava Elgonitis, Kristen Griffiths, Sarah Pashinski and Benjamin Zera.

New inductees are:

Aqeelah Abdussamad, Leona Ahmetaj, Saleah Barber, Emily Bolan, Hillary Corea Handal, Gianna Gabel, William Hebda, William Lebron Cuevas, Dennis Lee,

Gabrielle Marsola, Brooke Neyman, Yasmin Reyes Almonte, Elijah Serota, Libby Shonk. Cassandra Snopeck, Savannah Thomas, Tristan Valenti and Ava Yancey.