Music Box presents challenging music of Sondheim

“His music is very human. It’s how people speak and how people feel,” said Kait Dolphin of Scranton.

“His music is so fast and has so many words, it’s definitely a challenge,” said Cally Williams of Kingston. “I like being challenged when I sing.”

“It’s so different from any other composer,” said Amanda Donalyn of Harveys Lake. “People all around the world can relate.”

The three young women are singers in the Sondheim Tribute Revue that opens Friday, May 31, at the Music Box Playhouse in Swoyersville, where a dozen cast members and director Dana Feigenblatt are getting ready to present the works of the prolific Stephen Sondheim.

“We’ll have songs from ‘Sweeney Todd,’ ‘Into the Woods’ ‘Company’ and ‘(A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the) Forum,’ ” Feigenblatt said. “And from some lesser-known shows like ‘Assassins’ and ‘Sunday in the Park with George’. “

There is no plot, the director added, so Sondheim’s music will be the focus. And while the cast sings, images will appear on a screen above the stage. “Some of them will be from professional shows,” she said. “Even better, some of them will be from our own productions.”

“It’s a very personal show,” said cast member and Music Box board member Jill Gerson, who is thrilled to have a chance to solo on “Send in the Clowns” from “A Little Night Music” as well as “Ladies Who Lunch” from “Company.”

The director asked cast members to list the songs they were most eager to sing, and did her best to make their dreams come true.

She’s also been researching interesting facts about Sondheim’s life, to include in the presentation. “I did not know (until recently) that Richard Rodgers was his mentor,” she said. “There’s such a difference in their styles … Sondheim can be a little darker.”

One song with a darker title is “Every Day A Little Death” from “A Little Night Music.” Molly Cerep of Scranton said she will sing that in a duet with a younger woman, taking on the character of an older woman with a philandering husband.

Dark or light, Cerep said, Sondheim’s work is beautifully crafted. Citing the song “Everybody Loves Louis” from “Sunday in the Park with George,” she pointed out that the words sung about George are lovingly drawn out; the parts about Louis are “patter.”

“It’s so musically complicated,” she said. “You really can see the beauty of it.”

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. from May 31 through June 9, with buffet dinner served 90 minutes before curtain. For tickets, email [email protected], call 570-283-2195, or visit musicbox.ticketleap.com/.