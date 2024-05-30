🔊 Listen to this

Our ancestors knew how to enjoy life in the summer, just as we do. We genealogists probably all have some photos of the folks having fun at a local park, resort or entertainment venue. Here’s the kicker! While we can probably recognize our ancestors, who are the other folks with big smiles on their faces? Also, where and what was this place that seemed to have everyone so happy? As genealogists, we need to know so that we can file these artifacts properly as well as use them to fill out our knowledge of our family.

Here are some suggestions for making sure that our relatives’ long-ago summer of fun does not turn into our modern winter of discontent.

Pin down the location, if you don’t already recognize it. Let’s say you see a group in front of what looks like a hotel — but one that you can’t identify?

A good way to start is to ask older relatives what they know about summer recreation venues throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. If they are unsure, or if their recollections do not go back that far, put on your researcher cap and head for the local libraries most likely to have histories of area communities known to have attracted summer visitors.

In our area that could include Harveys Lake, the Glen Summit area of Mountain Top and Lake Nuangola, as well as a few others. You’ll be looking in those town histories for photos of summer events there, which hopefully will give you pictures of recognizable features, such as inns, railroad stations, theaters and hotels, and recreation facilities, such as lakes and beaches.

I’d carry a printer copy of the original photo with me and try to match it with what I find in my research.

Perhaps the photo you’re studying is of more recent vintage and shows an amusement park. We have had several big ones in our area. They include Sans Souci (Hanover Township), Hanson’s (Harveys Lake), Angela Park (Hazleton area and Rocky Glen (Moosic).

These venues, which included picnic areas, attracted not just families for an evening or a summer day but larger groups — clubs and other organizations for large annual outings.

While some rides were common to all, look for subtle differences in names on rides and on pavilions and try to match them with your photos.

When you finally have your information, do yourself a favor. Either put it into your computer or tape written data to the back of the photo. One search is enough!

News Notes: A state grant of $150,000 will help the Luzerne County Historical Society replace the roof on its Bishop Memorial Library building. The grant will come from the state’s Local Share Accounts. The library, on South Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre, is membership-based and is housed in a former private home designed by famed architect Willis Hale in the 19th century.

Grave markers: If you’re a subscriber to “Family Tree Magazine” you receive occasional “extras” in your email. One good recent one is an article on the often-mysterious markings and symbols found on many grave monuments and markers from the mid-1800s up through the first few decades of the 20th century.

According to the article, “They mean something; a virtue the person exemplified, a value they held dear, or a nod to show how they earned their living.” They can also say something about military service and religion. The article gives a lengthy list of markings. It’s worth printing out and hanging onto for your ancestral cemetery visits.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history and genealogy writer. Reach him at [email protected].

