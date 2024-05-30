🔊 Listen to this

The Junior Mozart Club was represented by students from the Ninarose Lewko Music Studio who presented individual vocal and piano performances on the Sunday afternoon of the Fine Arts Fiesta on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. Shown from left are, first row: Francesca Priore, Lilly Krumov. Second row: Mercedes Grimes, Aniyah Sanders, Paige Bittmann, Arcadia Olick, Allie Wall.