The First United Methodist Church, Shickshinny, will host the 19th Community Choirfest at 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 9.

This year’s concert is titled “Gather at the River” and will feature both sacred and secular music, including Sheldon Curry’s “Down to the River to Pray,” the American hymn “Shall We Gather at the River,” and the rousing “A Lord-Built House” by Roger Lentz.

Performing will be the Shickshinny Area Community Choir under the direction of Raphael Micca and Cindy Rupp, accompanist Marilou Hinchcliff, cellist Jordan Leister, and flutist Rachel Schwiter.

Admission is free and a reception follows the performance. The church is located on the corner of US-11 and East Butler Street, Shickshinny. For more information, call 570-542-7338 or 570-301-9253 or visit facebook.com/choirfest