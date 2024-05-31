🔊 Listen to this

Geisinger’s division chief of pediatric emergency medicine, Sarah Alander, M.D., received the Amanda Wertz Memorial Emergency Medical Services for Children Award from Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration during a recent presentation at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.

The award is presented annually to an emergency medical services provider who has made a difference in the lives of children in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

“It’s an honor to be nominated for this special award and to be recognized by the Commonwealth and the Wertz family,” Dr. Alander said. “This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our pediatric emergency medicine team that strives to improve patient care and advance the practice of caring for children in our communities.”

Since joining Geisinger in 2018, Dr. Alander and the team have been driving force behind creating a pediatric emergency zone at Geisinger Medical Center. The zone is a child-friendly space designed to calm and ease the minds of children and their families during an emergency.

Dr. Alander has also worked to improve pediatric readiness in all Geisinger emergency rooms to care for sick and injured children. This work involves training staff to be ready for children in emergency situations and providing each ER with specialized pediatric equipment. Under her leadership, Geisinger decreased predicted mortality for critically ill children by 30% to 50%.

She serves on Pennsylvania’s Emergency Medical Services for Children Steering Committee, leading statewide initiatives to improve the state’s pediatric readiness. Dr. Alander has also led quality improvement work through the national collaborative, Improving Pediatric Sepsis Outcomes, that includes more than 60 children’s hospitals. Under Dr. Alander’s leadership, Geisinger was recognized as a top performer for improvement in all collaborative key metric areas.

“Dr. Alander is an outstanding leader, impacting not only our programs, but the lives of all of our pediatric patients,” said Ronald Strony, M.D., department chair of Geisinger emergency medicine. “She’s dedicated and compassionate, and her work is personal. Our communities and patients are fortunate to have her as an advocate and leader in the industry.”

The Amanda Wertz Memorial Emergency Medical Services for Children Award was established in memory of Amanda E. Wertz, a child with special health care needs who died suddenly in 2001 at age 14 and whose parents, Patrick and Elizabeth Wertz, were active paramedics for many years.