WRGN’s once-a-year “More Than a Yard Sale” event will be held on Saturday, June 1, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Saxe Farm, 211 Bethel Hill Road, Sweet Valley, near Ricketts Glen State Park.

This event is much more than a yard sale. There are thousands of items available at bargain prices. A barn and surrounding tents are stocked with household items, children’s toys and games, holiday decorations, fiction and nonfiction books, crafts and linens. Shoppers can purchase both annuals, perennials, hanging baskets and vegetable plants from WRGN’s famous Plant Stand. Homemade baked goods are also a favorite for Yard Sale attendees. Members of WRGN’s staff including Dan Close, host of Connect Live and The Lunch Break, and Denise Warner, host of In Your Presence will also play live music, with Wake Up Right hosts Tim Madeira and Doug Hamilton on vocals.

The Yard Sale benefits WRGN-FM radio, which offers contemporary Christian music and programming throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. WRGN is a non-commercial listener-supported radio station. The station can be heard on 88.1/100.3 FM throughout the Back Mountain and Wyoming Valley areas and numerous other spots on the radio dial throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania including Tunkhannock/Scranton (88.9FM), Berwick/Bloomsburg (101.5), Hazleton (90.5FM) and the Lehigh Valley (93.9FM). WRGN celebrates its 40th anniversary later this year.

Sharon Cease serves as chairperson for the event that is sponsored by the Friends of WRGN, an organization that serves to support the work of WRGN. Volunteers operate all stands and all the items available for sale have been donated to WRGN by local businesses and individuals for the benefit of the station. Tim Madeira serves as general manager of WRGN and its sister radio station, WIVH, in the US Virgin Islands.

The country environment and thousands of bargains are a perfect combination that draws crowds to this annual event. The Saxe Farm is located off Route 118, just east of Ricketts Glen State Park. Contact WRGN at 800-245-3688 for more information.