The St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre is kicking off its “Sponsor For A Day” campaign as of June 1.

For $125, you can sponsor the day’s meal at St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen and help provide nourishing food to those in need. The sponsorship can be from an individual, a family, in memory of a loved one, or on behalf of a business.

Sponsors are recognized each day on the “Sponsor For The Day” draw-board in the Kitchen as well as on the Kitchen’s Facebook page.

Past sponsors will be receiving letters asking for renewals during the week of June 1-7.

New sponsors may call (570) 829-7796 for more information.

To follow St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen on Facebook, visit www.facebook.com/stvincentkitchen