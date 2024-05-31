Shown are members of the St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen Advisory Board, from left, first row: Carl Frank, Monsignor John J. Sempa, Board President Chris Bedwick, Alan Stout, Katie Kemmerer. Second row: John Graham, Andy Reno, Tom MacNeely, Kim Cardone, Deacon Bill Behm. Absent from photo: Joseph Frank Jr., Janet Kobylski, Gary Lambert Jr., Jack Nolan, Frank Orloski Jr., Chip Prescott, Sam Rostock, Dr. Dave Shemo, Deb Brezna and Mark Soprano.

Shown are members of the St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen Advisory Board, from left, first row: Carl Frank, Monsignor John J. Sempa, Board President Chris Bedwick, Alan Stout, Katie Kemmerer. Second row: John Graham, Andy Reno, Tom MacNeely, Kim Cardone, Deacon Bill Behm. Absent from photo: Joseph Frank Jr., Janet Kobylski, Gary Lambert Jr., Jack Nolan, Frank Orloski Jr., Chip Prescott, Sam Rostock, Dr. Dave Shemo, Deb Brezna and Mark Soprano.

The St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen in Wilkes-Barre is kicking off its “Sponsor For A Day” campaign as of June 1.

For $125, you can sponsor the day’s meal at St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen and help provide nourishing food to those in need. The sponsorship can be from an individual, a family, in memory of a loved one, or on behalf of a business.

Sponsors are recognized each day on the “Sponsor For The Day” draw-board in the Kitchen as well as on the Kitchen’s Facebook page.

Past sponsors will be receiving letters asking for renewals during the week of June 1-7.

New sponsors may call (570) 829-7796 for more information.

To follow St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen on Facebook, visit www.facebook.com/stvincentkitchen