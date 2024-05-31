Proceeds to support vocational training for adults with disabilities

🔊 Listen to this

Allied Services will hold the 2024 Vocational Services Golf Classic on Monday, July 29 at Glenmaura National Golf Club in Moosic. This highly anticipated event brings together golf enthusiasts, businesses, and community members to support Allied Services’ vocational training program for adults with disabilities.

The Vocational Services Division serves more than500 individuals with disabilities each year.

The Golf Classic will feature a day of competitive play, networking opportunities, and a chance to make a significant impact on the lives of individuals in our community. Participants will enjoy a round of golf on the beautiful Glenmaura National Golf Club greens, followed by an awards ceremony and dinner.

“Allied Services is dedicated to empowering individuals with disabilities through comprehensive vocational training and employment programs,” said Bob Ames, Vice President of Community Services at Allied Services. “The funds raised through this event will directly support these programs, providing valuable skills and opportunities for adults with disabilities to achieve their career goals.”

Event highlights include a grilled lunch, exciting contests and prizes, an awards ceremony, a cocktail reception and dinner.

Allied Services invites businesses, organizations, and individuals to participate in the event as players, sponsors, or volunteers. Sponsorship opportunities are available at various levels, offering excellent visibility and engagement with a dedicated audience.

For more information about the 2024 Vocational Services Golf Classic, including registration and sponsorship details, please visit alliedservices.org/vsdgolf or call 570.348.1407.