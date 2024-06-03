University of Scranton names new hall for benefactors Robert S., Marilyn A. Weiss

Rev. Joseph G. Marina, S.J., president of The University of Scranton, announced a $10.5 million gift from Robert S. ’68 and Marilyn A. Weiss, which is the largest single donation in the 136-year history of the Jesuit school, and that the building now under construction on Madison Avenue will be named Robert S. and Marilyn A. Weiss Hall in their honor. The nearly 90,000 square-foot building that will bear their name will be a center for workforce development, applied research and outreach.

“Future generations of students will fill the classrooms of Weiss Hall and learn brilliantly from our faculty. They will use the wellness services that this building houses, the innovative makerspace and, of course, the beautiful prayer garden,” said Father Marina at the building naming announcement. “Exciting new research by students and faculty will happen under its roof. And, good people from around the Scranton community will be invited into Weiss Hall to benefit from a variety of services and experiences to be offered.”

A University of Scranton graduate and former trustee, Mr. Weiss said the building, which will house the University’s Wellness Center, an innovation and makerspace and the Small Business Development Center, is near and dear to his “heart on many, many fronts.” Weiss was a champion of employee wellness programs during his tenure as president and CEO of The Cooper Companies Inc., a multinational manufacturer and marketer of specialty health care products that operates through two business units, CooperVision and CooperSurgical.

“I firmly believe this building will go a long way towards advancing the mission, the excellence and the ability to reach out to more students in the community,” said Mr. Weiss.

Both Marilyn and Robert Weiss said that although they have lived in California for years, they remember fondly their roots in Scranton.

Mr. Weiss is a native of Lake Ariel and earned his degree in accounting from the University. A native of South Scranton, Mrs. (Chesick) Weiss studied at the University through the Scranton State General Hospital School of Nursing. Their fondness of Alfredo’s Pizza in South Scranton was mentioned multiple times at the event, along with many other affections for Scranton and the University. Several of their life-long friends from the area joined them at the announcement.

“I can’t believe that the campus I used to walk through, will now have a building with my name on it,” said Mrs. Weiss, who was humbled by the honor.

“We remember our roots, and we are thankful to be able to give back to the community. We are thankful to be able to influence the development of the campus,” said Mr. Weiss.

Mr. Weiss retired as president and CEO of The Cooper Companies in 2018 and now serves as chair of its board of directors. During his distinguished nearly 42-year career with The Cooper Companies, he has served as chief operating officer, chief financial officer, corporate controller and treasurer at Cooper, as well as president of CooperVision. He was recognized in CEO Magazine for 40 Best Companies for Leaders for four years (2011-2014).

A participant in the ROTC program as a student at Scranton, Mr. Weiss is a former U.S. Army Captain who was awarded two Bronze Stars and the Army Commendation Medal during his service in Vietnam. In 2008, he received the University’s Frank J. O’Hara Distinguished Alumni Award.

Mrs. Weiss served as head nurse at the Edward S. Harkness Eye Institute at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center in New York, and as a pediatric nurse at Bayside Pediatrics in Pleasanton.

In 2016 the couple made a $1.25 million gift to the University to support a pediatric low-vision research and training suite in Leahy Hall that now bears their name. The gift also supports student scholarships in accounting and philosophy. In 2016, they also donated $1 million to support the development of the University’s Kevin P. Quinn, S.J., Athletics Campus, at which the field that bears their name is used by men’s and women’s soccer programs, lacrosse teams and the field hockey team.

In addition to the innovation hub, University’s Center for Health Education and Wellness and the Small Business Development Center, Weiss Hall will house the University of Success program and laboratories, classrooms, offices and meeting areas for the University’s Department of Criminal Justice, Cybersecurity and Sociology and the Psychology Department.

The University plans to begin use of the building, designed by Hemmler and Camayd (HC Architects), for the fall 2025 semester.