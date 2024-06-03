$4,000 grant awarded by Scranton Area Community Foundation

Lacawac Sanctuary Environmental Education Center recently was awarded a $4,000 Spring 2023 Community Needs grant from The Scranton Area Community Foundation for its STEM for All Initiative: Providing Access and Equitable Opportunities for All Students in Lackawanna County.

Lacawac’s STEM for All Initiative focuses on driving equity in STEM education. The curriculum must authentically represent all student cultures, backgrounds and experiences to be culturally relevant and engaging. Lacawac’s STEM for All Program provides safe and inclusive learning spaces for audiences, including young women; Black, Latinx and other students of color; those identifying as LGBTQ+; and those along the autism spectrum.

“Lacawac Sanctuary believes that all youth, regardless of race, ethnicity, or family income, deserve the opportunity to connect with nature and participate in STEM-based learning,” said Craig Lukatch, Sanctuary president. “Lacawac believes in building a strong foundation for the success of today’s students. The STEM for ALL Initiative is a STEM related program that engages all students, with a priority access given to young women; Black, Latinx and other students of color; those identifying as LGBTQ+; and those along the autism spectrum.”

Lacawac Sanctuary is a nonprofit association founded in 1966 for the purpose of protecting a gift of the original Connell Park lands by Arthur and Isabel Watres and facilitating environmental education and research. Located on Lake Wallenpaupack, the Lacawac Sanctuary Foundation plays an important role in the preservation of Lake Lacawac which is one of the southernmost glacial lakes in the hemisphere and has been preserved in pristine condition free from development and encroachment. For more information visit www.lacawac.org.

Scranton Area Community Foundation is on a mission to enhance the quality of life for all people in Northeastern Pennsylvania through the development of organized philanthropy. As a public 501c3 community foundation, the Scranton Area Community Foundation serves as a steward, a grantmaker, a charitable resource, and a catalyst for change. The Scranton Area Community Foundation leads various initiatives including Women in Philanthropy, the Center for Community Leadership and Nonprofit Excellence, NEPA Moves, and the NEPA Animal Welfare Collaborative. The Foundation is committed to serving nonprofit organizations and works to build the capacity of the nonprofit organizations through