🔊 Listen to this

The Wilkes University Small Business Development Center (SBDC) recently returned from the Pennsylvania SBDC (PASBDC) Growth Conference with a sweep of prestigious awards, recognizing their outstanding performance and dedication to client success in 2023.

The PASBDC Growth Conference, held at Kutztown University on May 14 and 15, brought together representatives from all 15 SBDCs across Pennsylvania. The event provided a valuable opportunity for networking, learning about the latest trends and strategies in business growth, and collaborating with industry leaders and experts.

Capping off a productive conference, the Wilkes University SBDC team was honored with the following awards:

Center Performance Award: The Center Performance Award is awarded to the center who performed highest by percentage above and beyond their minimum Center Performance Metrics.

Team Spirit Award (Lucy Singer, Business Consultant): The Team Spirit Award recognizes a network professional for their collaborative attitude in helping the PASBDC network achieve strategic initiatives.

Director of the Year (Dorothy Lane, Director): This year, two co-directors were chosen for this prestigious award. Dorothy Lane and Lisa Hall Zielinski, director of The University of Scranton SBDC, were recognized for their exceptional leadership and commitment to collaborative efforts within and across centers.

“We are incredibly proud of our team’s accomplishments,” said Dorothy Lane. “We are honored to receive this award, which highlights our commitment to helping small businesses. This achievement is a testament to the collaborative efforts with our economic development partners as well as the support from our host institution, ensuring the growth and success of our local small business community.”

Ray Haden, a former Business Consultant and Financial Acquisition Specialist with the Wilkes University SBDC, now with the Bucknell University SBDC, was also recognized. Ray received the State Star award, the network’s highest honor, acknowledging his exceptional performance and commitment to client satisfaction throughout 2023.

“Ray’s ability to handle complex projects and structure financial deals with precision is unmatched,” Lane said. “His outstanding rapport with clients, lenders and economic development partners consistently drives success and made him an invaluable asset to our team and our clients.”

The Wilkes University SBDC is committed to providing high-quality business counseling and resources to entrepreneurs and small businesses throughout the region.