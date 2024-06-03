‘Driving Better Health’ mobile clinic coming to Hazleton Area

🔊 Listen to this

The Wright Center for Community Health is bringing Driving Better Health, a mobile medical and dental unit, to the Hazleton area in June for a series of clinics to improve the overall health and well-being of the community.

The mobile medical clinics at the Hazleton Area School District administration building, 1515 W. 23rd St., offer school and sports physicals, vaccinations, and well visits specifically tailored for school-age children and college students. The clinics will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, and Tuesday, June 11. The clinics require an appointment. To schedule, go to TheWrightCenter.org or call 570-230-0019.

In addition, mobile vaccination clinics for the general public will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hazleton Area School District administration building on Wednesday, June 12, and at the Hazleton Integration Project, 225 E. 4th St., Hazleton, on Wednesday, June 5, and Wednesday, June 26. The clinics are offering routine vaccinations, such as TDAP (tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis), meningococcal, and HPV. Walk-up appointments are welcome depending on vaccine availability, but appointments are encouraged for the convenience of patients.

Any individual younger than 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to the clinics. Guests are asked to bring identification and insurance cards.

All clinics are aboard The Wright Center for Community Health’s Driving Better Health mobile medical and dental unit. The 34-foot vehicle delivers affordable, high-quality, nondiscriminatory, whole-person primary health services to people of all ages regardless of their insurance status, ZIP code, or ability to pay. It has been serving populations of special concern since 2020 and is regularly deployed to senior living centers, regional school districts, homeless shelters, and other community gathering spots.

The Wright Center for Community Health is a Federally Qualified Health Center Look-Alike. Community health centers offer affordable, safety-net health care services and are the largest providers of primary care for the nation’s most vulnerable and medically underserved populations. Prevalent in both urban and rural settings, community health centers are located in regions with high-poverty rates and/or low numbers of private or nonprofit health care systems and hospitals.

For more information about the services provided by The Wright Center for Community Health, visit TheWrightCenter.org or call 570-230-0019. \