🔊 Listen to this

On May 17, 2024, members of Class 129 in the Practical Nursing Program at the Wilkes-Barre Area Career & Technical Center received their Practical Nursing diplomas. The Commencement ceremony was held at the Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center Auditorium. The Practical Nursing Program is under the direction of Gail Holby. Class officers are Shaquayjah Anderson, President; Symone Gunter, Vice-President; Pamela Gifford, Secretary; Vita Roa Mazzarella, Treasurer. Shown from left are, first row: Ambra Adubofour, Shaquayjah Anderson, Aliyah Becker, Madison Cavanaugh, Miranda Cheslaw, Candace Darden, Audreyanna Esser, Tessa Esser, Pamela Gifford, Symone Gunter, Sara Kane, Jaquana London. Second row: Dana Lukasavage, Jacob Mazera, Connie McClendon, Vita Roa Mazzarella, Michael Steve, Gracie Stevens, Amiera Wheeler.