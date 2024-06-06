Law firm raised funds through ‘Dress Down Day’

🔊 Listen to this

As part of our ongoing commitment to local organizations in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties, each month Colbert & Grebas have a “Dress Down Day.” Staff participate by donating money which is then matched by the firm to make a monetary donation to a worthy charity or non-profit organization. Denise Sterenchock, with our firm chose Wyoming Valley Children’s Association, WVAC, as a recent recipient of our donation.

Wyoming Valley Children’s Association has been serving children in Wyoming Valley for 100 years. It was first organized as an orthopedic clinic, addressing conditions like polio and rickets.

Today, WVCA is a leading provider of early childhood education and therapy services and helps all children reach their full potential. WVCA serves children from birth to age six with a variety of developmental conditions, as well as typically developing children.